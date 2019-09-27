Artemio Aneuber

Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Obituary
NEW BERN - Artemio Aneuber, 79, of New Bern, passed away on Thursday, September 26th at CarolinaEast Medical Center with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Aneuber; five children, Mark (wife Amy), Artemio (wife Gina), Ikaika, Roseanna, and Bryan (wife Jessica); thirteen grandchildren, Jessica (husband Lynwood), Bryson, Jared, Jennifer, Gabrielle, Aaron, Maximus, Chloe, Jaydin, Aurora, Lorelei, Kenzi, and Sabrina; and five great-grandchildren, LeiLani, Jacob, Jonathan, Amirah, and Devyn. Artemio was a retired soldier who earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8th at Cotten Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9th at Cornerstone Church. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
