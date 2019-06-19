Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Gilbert "Gil" Barrett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Arthur Gilbert "Gil" Barrett, 83, of New Bern, took the hand of our Lord and Savior and moved on peacefully with his loving wife and family at his side on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Gil was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Arthur and Ruth Barrett. He attended University of Baltimore and was a member of the basketball team. He loved basketball especially the Terps. He attended the Peabody Institute School of Music and was an exceptional tenor. His instructor told him before he left that his voice was stronger than his. He loved to sing and be a part of the choirs at West Baltimore Methodist Church, Trinity UMC in Catonsville, MD, Centenary UMC Choir, and the Southern Barbershop Chorus in New Bern. Duty called and Gil moved on to work at Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. (now Verizon). He held various interesting customer service positions and retired after 32 years as a Manager in the Rates and Tariffs Department. After shedding the shackles of the corporate world, he started his own antique business and pursued his love of collecting Civil War memorabilia. He was a walking history book and loved to share his knowledge. He and his wife, Deb, traveled the East Coast and abroad and left few stones unturned looking for new items. Through all his years of work, retirement, and until his last breath, Gil's main focus was the well being of his wife, family, extended family, and friends. The "Big Guy" and "Gentle Giant" was always there to help. Let's follow this child of God's example and continue to make him proud. He was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest daughter, Virginia "Ginny" June Cunningham, and his two brothers-in-law, George and Tom Bango. Gil is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Deborah Barrett, his wife of 35 years; children, D. 