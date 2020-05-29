Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur J. Muccio, 95, of New Bern, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Court Yards at Berne Village.

His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst. Burial will immediately follow service at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery, 175 E Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store