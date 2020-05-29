Arthur J. Muccio
Arthur J. Muccio, 95, of New Bern, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Court Yards at Berne Village.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst. Burial will immediately follow service at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery, 175 E Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
