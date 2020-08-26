Arthur "Big" Tyrone Stevens, 44, of the James City Community, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham.

Viewing hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.

The service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.

His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Historic Meadows Cemetery, Brown Drive, James City Community of New Bern followed by the interment.

He is survived by his mother, Paula Jones and stepfather, Elijah Jones of New Bern; father, Joe Foy of Toledo, Ohio; three daughters, Tierra Brimage Stevens, Durham, Antionette Gilbert and Akosha Stevens of Havelock; two brothers, Ramar Smith, Virginia Beach, Va. and Jamaad Smith, New Bern; one sister Tammy Cox, New Bern; one grandchild; maternal grandmother, Lillian Stevens, New Bern.

Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





