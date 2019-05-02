Arthur "Wayne" Toler, 69, of the Kennel Beach Community, died Sunday April 28, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center of New Bern.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Warren Chapel United Methodist Church of Blounts Creek. Burial will follow in Warren Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements are by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, Washington, N.C.
Published in Sun Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019