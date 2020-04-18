Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey R. Prescott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 – 2020

Audrey Reis Prescott died at the age of 90 on April 15, 2020, in Arlington, VA, just three days shy of her 91st birthday during her brief illness. Audrey was lovingly cared for by her eldest son, John, and his family. Audrey was born and raised in West Coxsackie, NY and attended West Coxsackie High School. She graduated from the College of New Rochelle in 1950, with a degree in Social Work. The following year, she married John E. Prescott (the love of her life), and they enjoyed 54 years together. Audrey and John had seven children, who they raised in White Plains, NY. In addition to being a wonderful parent to her own kids, Audrey was viewed as a "second mother" by many others, because she was "always there" to listen, pray, guide, support, encourage and celebrate. She was strong and resilient her whole life, and helped others to become that way, too. Her favorite expression was "You Can Do It!" Audrey was a woman of great faith and an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Elmsford, NY, for over 35 years. She was also a community volunteer and involved with many causes during that time. In 1992, though sad to be leaving many lifelong friends behind, Audrey and John retired to New Bern, NC, where their oldest daughter, Patty, and her family lived. Once there, they built a new home, joined a new church-St. Paul's-and made more wonderful friends. In between, socializing with neighbors, visits with family and exploration of their new locale, Audrey continued doing something she absolutely loved to do...travel. Together, she and John traveled to several continents, toured numerous countries and visited all fifty states. Along the way, they white water- rafted, jet-skied, snorkeled, para-sailed, and more...with John ALWAYS making his brave wife go first. This was never a problem for Audrey, since she had always enjoyed the water...especially the ocean. Audrey eventually found a beach in NC that she loved...Atlantic Beach. Since John was always more of a '"ake person'" he didn't mind that Audrey made solo trips to her "happy place." And, after a day of sunning, swimming and walking, she would return home happy, tanned and relaxed. After 14 very happy years in NC with John, and another 12 there on her own, Audrey moved into an assisted living facility in Virginia to be closer to her children. There, she continued to enjoy spending time with family and friends; going to dinner, movies and concerts; watching TV; reading and, of course, drinking her "happy hour" manhattans. Audrey remained in her assisted living residence, until mid-March, when she was moved to her son John's home nearby. While there, she enjoyed being with family, eating home-cooked meals and, playing dominoes…all of which was a delightful change. When asked if she had any regrets, Audrey would say that she had none...with ONE exception...not being able to go sky diving on her 90th birthday. And, when asked what her greatest accomplishment was, she would, inevitably, answer, "My children." These were the children she never ceased teaching the importance of faith, family, friends, love, loyalty and laughter...LOTS of laughter. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, John, her daughter, Patty Armistead and her husband, Ray, and her two-granddaughters, Lauren and Kristin Armistead. She is survived by her children, Joan Prescott and husband John Torrisi, of Dallas, TX , John Prescott and wife Charlotte Dillis, of Arlington, VA, Jim Prescott and wife Debbie, of Bullard, TX, Lauren Prescott and husband Warren Anton, of Arlington, VA, Mark Prescott of Tarrytown, NY and Bob Prescott and wife Linda ,of New Bern, NC. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katie Prescott, Amy Prescott and husband Riaz Zaidi, Allie Prescott, John Torrisi, Chris Prescott, Jenny Prescott, Brian Anton and Ryan Prescott, as well as her sister-in-law, Betty Terhune; nieces, Valerie and Donna and nephews, John, Tom and Fred. A Memorial Mass and burial will be held at a later date in New Bern, NC. If you so desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel School (in memory of Audrey Prescott) c/o Sr. Mary Stephen, 59 E. Main Street, Elmsford, NY 10523.



Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

