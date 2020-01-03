Audry W. Wiggins

Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC
28586
(252)-244-0770
Obituary
VANCEBORO - Audry W. Wiggins, 78, passed away on January 2, 2020.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 2:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
Mrs. Wiggins, a native of Beaufort County, lived most of her life in the Vanceboro community. She was a graduate of Farm Life High School's class of 1959 and a member of Woodmen of the World.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayvon Wiggins; along with 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Wiggins Phillips of Winterville.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, prior to the service, from 1:30-2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
