Augustus Whitfield Jr.
Augustus Whitfield Jr., 67, of Vacaville, Calif., died Sept. 29, 2020.
Viewing is 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 on Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive. The interment will follow at the L.B. Lewis Cemetery, 355 Parker Rd., New Bern. The service can be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook page.
He is survived by his daughters, Shakeba Carter Whitfield Jenkins and Sabrina Carter of Harrisburg, Pa. ; brother, Joseph Whitfield; sister, Velda Whitfield-Roland.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

