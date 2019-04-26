Austin Larry Nicholson McKay, 22, of Edward, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jahn.
He is survived by his parents, Larry & Stephanie Yuhas McKay; fiancée, Devin (expecting their second child); son, Landon; brothers, Kelsey, Dawson, Ethan, Rayquan, & Austin P.; and sister, Havin.
His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28th at Bryant Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019