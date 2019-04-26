Austin Larry Nicholson McKay

Austin Larry Nicholson McKay, 22, of Edward, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jahn.
He is survived by his parents, Larry & Stephanie Yuhas McKay; fiancée, Devin (expecting their second child); son, Landon; brothers, Kelsey, Dawson, Ethan, Rayquan, & Austin P.; and sister, Havin.
His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28th at Bryant Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
