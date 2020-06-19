Barbara Ann George Attmore Ballard was born October 12, 1946 in New Bern, NC. She was the fifth of eleven children born to the late Joseph G. and Clementine C. B. George. She departed this life on June 17, 2020 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC after a lengthy illness.

Barbara was a member of the class of 1965 at J. T. Barber High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph G. and Clementine C. B. George, two brothers: Calvin George, Reverend Joseph C. George, one sister, Gwendolyn Fisher

She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband, Marshall Ballard; her three sons: Walter G. Attmore III of New Bern, NC, Anthony (Wanda) Attmore of Kernersville, NC; Andrew (Wanda) Attmore of Greensboro, NC; one brother Bernard George (Brenda) of New Bern, NC; four sisters: Bernice George of Goldsboro, NC; Yvonne George of New Bern, NC, Harriet George of Greensboro, NC and Carolyn George of Fairmont, NC; her grandchildren: Torsheika Fields of Raleigh, NC, Antwan Attmore and Nadia Attmore of Kernersville, Andrew Attmore II of Greensboro, NC; her great-grandchild: Peidyn G. Fields of Raleigh, NC; two sisters-in-law, Iris Cobb of New Bern, NC; Lille (Richard) Griffin of Richmond, VA; four brothers-in law, Paul (Brenda) Ballard of New Bern, NC, Eddie (Faye) Ballard of New Bern, NC, James (Jackie) Ballard of New Bern, NC and Ernest (Roni) Ballard of New Bern, NC and by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

Her service will be 12:00 Noon Monday at Evergreen Cemetery followed by interment.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store