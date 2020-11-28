Barbara Ann Futrell, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, at 2 PM in the Town of Vanceboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Mrs. Barbara enjoyed quilting, gardening, and sitting on her porch watching the birds and squirrels. She was a member of Ayden Pentecostal Holiness Church and was recently attending Lighthouse Baptist Church in Washington where her grandson is Pastor. She loved her children and especially her grandchildren. She also loved her dog, CoCo.
Mrs. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Futrell, and a son, Willie Alphin.
She is survived by her: sons, Kenneth Alphin, Jr. and wife, Connie, of Blounts Creek; and Glenn Alphin and wife, Carolyn, of Vanceboro; daughter, Kathy Alphin Dennis of Ayden; step-son, Glenn Futrell, of New Jersey; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and Me-Ma to many others; and sisters, Adell Emory of Kinston and Arlene Boyette of Pink Hill.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.