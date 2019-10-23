Barbara Ann Harris Yates, 67, of 2455 Hwy. 55 W, New Bern died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Greensboro.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing is Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Pleasant Hill AMEZ Church, 951 N.C. Hwy. 55 W. The interment will follow at the Gatlin Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019