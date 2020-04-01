Barbara Bright, 69, of 106 E. Grainger Ave., Kinston, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mills Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Be advised Due to COVID-19, this service will only accommodate 50 guest. Please check with family for instructions.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020