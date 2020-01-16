Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Carol (Cline) Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1946 – 2019

Barbara Thomas died peacefully on August 2, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, North Carolina. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.

Barbara was born on April 6, 1946, in Huntington, New York, to Rufus Erland Cline and Frederica Banasiak Cline. At seven years old, her family moved to Wilson, North Carolina. In 1963, Barbara graduated from Ralph L. Fike High School and enrolled at East Carolina College in Greenville, North Carolina. She pursued her interest in medicine and graduated from the School of Nursing in the spring of 1967. During her years in college, she caught the eye of a young gentleman, Barry Thomas, who was working as a construction superintendent on campus. They started a conversation while having soft drinks one fall afternoon and their interest in each other grew. Eventually, Barry got up the nerve to ask Barbara for a date. One week after her graduation, they were married in Wilson, North Carolina.

Barbara and Barry eventually moved to New Bern, North Carolina, in the early 1970's and were blessed with the birth of two daughters, Laurie and Beth. Barbara was a nurse and homemaker as her daughters grew. She was active in their extra-curricular activities, including dance, girl scouts, cheerleading, high school band and many horse shows. Those wonderful years with the family were her favorite.

Barbara enjoyed her passion for nursing and helping others. She worked at Coastal Neuro Psychiatric Associates and later Trent Neurosurgery in New Bern for over 20 years. Continuing her career in nursing, Barbara chose to become a Rehabilitation Case Manager for Wright Rehabilitation Services based in Georgia. She enjoyed her travels throughout eastern North Carolina working with many clients relating to workers' compensation matters. Barbara earned the reputation of being one of the best in her field, and became a trusted friend and mentor to others, as well as a staunch advocate for her clients.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. One of her greatest joys in life was the time she spent with her six wonderful grandchildren. When she found time to relax, Barbara loved having her beautiful black cat, "Zip," nap in her lap while she watched her favorite NFL teams play on Sunday afternoons. And if she wasn't watching TV, there was a good chance she might be listening to her favorite singer, Elvis Presley!

Barbara Thomas is survived by her husband of 52 years, Barry Lance Thomas; her brothers, Erland Charles Cline (Janet) of Garner, NC, and Keith Allen Cline (Jenny) of Sophia, NC; and her children, Laurie Ann Thomas Lanier (Daniel) of Wilmington, NC, and Elizabeth Ashley Thomas Youngblom (Ward) of Yankton, SD; and six grandchildren, Abigail, Ethan, Jordan, Wade, Wyatt and William.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Erland Cline and Frederica Bannasiak Cline of Wilson, NC.

The weekend after Barbara's death, close friends and co-workers gathered at their Greenbrier home to celebrate her life. She will be greatly missed and remembered as a kind soul who dedicated her life to helping others.



