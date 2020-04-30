Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Dale (Coble) Hopewell. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Dale (Coble) Hopewell, 86, passed away at home, comforted by faith and family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020,

Preceded in death Former Husband Guy H Hopewell, Jr, 2018; her father and mother, William Lawrence Coble and Sarah Jane Jennette Coble, as well as her daughter Jane Elizabeth Revis, 2008; Barbara was survived by her children Cheryl Lyn Staten, Greenville, Judith Ann Gladden, husband Bill, Raleigh, William Stephen Hopewell, New Bern, Guy H. Hopewell III, wife Gail, Spring Garden, Paula Jenette Nix, New Bern; Sister, Jane Armstrong, New Bern; Grandchildren Christopher Michael Staten, wife Karyn, Portsmouth, Va., Paula Michelle Cunningham, Greenville Chelsie Nicole Beasley, Spring Garden, Sarah Dale Hopewell, Spring Garden, Ashley Marie Gish, Greenville, Brandon Ayden, Santa Rosa, Boston, MA, Savanna Shay Nix, Miami Fl. and Great-grandchildren, Jeffrey(Matty), Olivia and Bentley.

Barbara was a graduate of New Bern High School and a member of West New Bern Presbyterian Church in New Bern. Barbara and Guy lived and raised 6 children in the Spring Garden area of New Bern and like mom always said "She was a City Girl" and in 1968 the family moved to town!

Viewing held Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern, Sunday 4pm to 6 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, led by Pastor David Fuentes, 2pm, Monday, May 4th.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at

Barbara Dale (Coble) Hopewell, 86, passed away at home, comforted by faith and family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020,Preceded in death Former Husband Guy H Hopewell, Jr, 2018; her father and mother, William Lawrence Coble and Sarah Jane Jennette Coble, as well as her daughter Jane Elizabeth Revis, 2008; Barbara was survived by her children Cheryl Lyn Staten, Greenville, Judith Ann Gladden, husband Bill, Raleigh, William Stephen Hopewell, New Bern, Guy H. Hopewell III, wife Gail, Spring Garden, Paula Jenette Nix, New Bern; Sister, Jane Armstrong, New Bern; Grandchildren Christopher Michael Staten, wife Karyn, Portsmouth, Va., Paula Michelle Cunningham, Greenville Chelsie Nicole Beasley, Spring Garden, Sarah Dale Hopewell, Spring Garden, Ashley Marie Gish, Greenville, Brandon Ayden, Santa Rosa, Boston, MA, Savanna Shay Nix, Miami Fl. and Great-grandchildren, Jeffrey(Matty), Olivia and Bentley.Barbara was a graduate of New Bern High School and a member of West New Bern Presbyterian Church in New Bern. Barbara and Guy lived and raised 6 children in the Spring Garden area of New Bern and like mom always said "She was a City Girl" and in 1968 the family moved to town!Viewing held Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern, Sunday 4pm to 6 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, led by Pastor David Fuentes, 2pm, Monday, May 4th.Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close