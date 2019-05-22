Barbara Diane Jones, 61, of New Bern, made her peaceful transition on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home.

She was member of Union Baptist Church where she was a faithful member and active participant dancing, shaking her tambourine, and giving praise.

She loved to dance in sync with music that had a lot of bass. Her passion for life and loving spirit entranced all that met her.

She was preceded in death by mother, Edna P. Jones; and one brother, Vance Jones Jr.

She is survived by Linda B. Jones, guardian, father, Vance Jones, Sr.; siblings, Marinda K. Bynum, Ricky L Jones, and Eleanor M. Jones.

Her family will receive friends and family members from 5 –7 pm., at Union Baptist Church, 1205 Raleigh Street, New Bern, NC on Thursday, May 20, 2019.

The celebration of her life will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church, 5325 US Highway 17 S; New Bern, North Carolina 28562,

(Apostle Clarence Flowers; Co-pastor Bishop Mary L. Simmons), and Pastor James Bullock , Eulogist. Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

Professional Service Enrusted To: Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, 1276 Hwy 258 N, Kinston, North Carolina 28504.

