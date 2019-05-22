Barbara Diane Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Diane Jones.
Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Diane Jones, 61, of New Bern, made her peaceful transition on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home.
She was member of Union Baptist Church where she was a faithful member and active participant dancing, shaking her tambourine, and giving praise.
She loved to dance in sync with music that had a lot of bass. Her passion for life and loving spirit entranced all that met her.
She was preceded in death by mother, Edna P. Jones; and one brother, Vance Jones Jr.
She is survived by Linda B. Jones, guardian, father, Vance Jones, Sr.; siblings, Marinda K. Bynum, Ricky L Jones, and Eleanor M. Jones.
Her family will receive friends and family members from 5 –7 pm., at Union Baptist Church, 1205 Raleigh Street, New Bern, NC on Thursday, May 20, 2019.
The celebration of her life will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church, 5325 US Highway 17 S; New Bern, North Carolina 28562,
(Apostle Clarence Flowers; Co-pastor Bishop Mary L. Simmons), and Pastor James Bullock , Eulogist. Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Professional Service Enrusted To: Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, 1276 Hwy 258 N, Kinston, North Carolina 28504.
Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.