KINSTON - Barbara Dupree, 59, of 301 Summit Ave, Apt 107, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Patricks Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Farmville Burial will follow in the St. Delights Church Cemetery, Walstonburg.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019