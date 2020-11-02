Barbara Scott Emer, 87, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, October 31st, 2020.
She was born and raised in Pamlico County and was a member of the last graduating class of Arapahoe High School. Following graduation, she went to work at the PX for a brief time before entering the apprentice program, ultimately becoming an instrument technician at NADEP. She retired in 1986 with more than thirty years in civil service and became an active member of NARFE, an organization for retired federal employees. Barbara was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Order of the Amaranth and a faithful member of Highland Park Christian Church.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Scott (Janice) of New Bern; niece, Toni Morris (Keith) of Vanceboro; nephew, Christopher Scott (Marisa) of Texas; stepdaughters, Pattie Richards (Perry) of Vermont and Betsy Szabocsik (Jack) of Pennsylvania; and great nieces and nephews, Michaela Rice and Austin Morris, both of Vanceboro, Sydney Smith of Texas, and Parker Scott of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Townsley and Irene Scott; and her husband, Milton P. Emer.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd at Cotten Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Lakeside Chapel of Greenleaf Memorial Park with Pastor Rex Bennett officiating.
In lieu of flowers and because of her love for animals, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the ASPCA by visiting their website at www.aspca.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.