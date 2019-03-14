NEW BERN - Barbara Jean Thompson, 65, of 3003 Madison Ave., died March 9, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Her funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Mt Calvary M.B. Church, 509 Carroll St., New Bern. The interment will follow at the Rich Family Cemetery, Bayboro.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Thompson of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019