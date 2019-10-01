EMERALD ISLE - Barbara Mitchell Stancil, 63, passed away on September 12, 2019, at Sun Coast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL. She was born on November 13, 1955 in New Bern, N.C. to Michael and Mary Pierce Mitchell. Barbara attended East Carolina University and received a BS in Geology. She married Bob Stancil on November 28, 1980. They were happily married for 38 years. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bob of Emerald Isle, N.C.; her daughter, Abigail of Midland, Texas; her father, Michael and step-mother, Alma Mitchell, of Havelock; her brothers, Tommy (Judy) Mitchell of Bayboro, N.C., James (Carla) Mitchell of Jacksonville, FL, David Mitchell of Livingston, Texas, Chris Mitchell of Livingston, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Pierce Mitchell and brother, Jerry Mitchell. A celebration of life will be held at her home in Emerald Isle on October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or .
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019