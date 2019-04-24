Mrs. Barbara Powell Watson, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
A Memorial Service is planned for Friday at 3 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM.
Barbara was a lifetime resident of Craven County. She was a graduate of Farm Life High School in Vanceboro and a member of Spring Hope Baptist Church. Barbara was a retiree of Carolina Telephone/Sprint. She enjoyed doing yard work and being around her family, but most of all adored her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Gurly Watson; son Riley Glenn Seamster; and her parents, Riley and Helen Powell.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Woolard and companion, Alan Gaskins, and Pam Belrose and husband, Steve all of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Jennifer Seamster, Ryan Seamster, Brittany Belrose, Laura Belrose and Victoria Smith; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Seamster and Paisley Smith.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019