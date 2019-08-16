Barbara Rowe Walker, 66, of Bayboro passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
She was preceded in death by her father, H.L. Rowe.
She is survived by her mother, Selma Rowe; daughter, DeOnna Walker (Ricardo); sons, Duffy Walker and Christopher Walker; brother, Lawrence Rowe; sister, Lori Tyndall (Donald); and grandson, Ricky.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
