Barry Alan Sullivan

Barry Alan Sullivan, 74, of New Bern, formerly of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Barry was born on October 9, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Catherine and Donald Sullivan. After graduating from the College of Santa Fe, he served in the United States Navy and had a long career in sales management before retiring to New Bern in 2013. Prior to a decline in health, he was an avid golfer, skier and tennis player.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Alissa Kate. Barry is survived by his wife of 9 years, Linda Sullivan; son, Barry Alan Sullivan, Jr., of Sterling, Virginia; step-son, Samuel D. Lester (Kristen) and granddaughter, Calliope Lester, all of Thornton, Colorado; sister Sharon Leary (Austin) of Worcester, Massachusetts; brothers in law, David Nissen (Katie), of Suwanee, Georgia; Bob Nissen (Susan) of Fairfax, Virginia and Raymond Nissen (Mary) of Fairfax, Virginia; sisters in law Susan Coddington, of Kingston, New York and Jan Jones (Tom) of Milford, Pennsylvania. Barry is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

At Barry's request, there will be no service. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barry's name may be made to .

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

