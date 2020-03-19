Barry Leon Mayo, 63, a resident of Cleveland, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Carl Ellis Mayo, Jr., and Sharon Varnell Styron Mayo. He relocated to the Cleveland area eight years ago from New Mexico. He was a Telecommunications Specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carla Mayo.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Louise Jakob Mayo; three children, Kyle Ellis Mayo and wife Tracy of Hartford, Wisconsin, Kimber Dawn Mayo and Christopher McConnell of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Karah Dee Plagens and husband Nathan of Cleveland, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Dylan Mayo, Parker Mayo, Haylie McConnell, Shane McConnell, Pierson Mayo; one sister, Rhonda Mayo Parkinson; one brother, Jay Hunton; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of his life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home with Reverend Joe Brooks officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, North Carolina. Military honors will conclude the service.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, services are available for you to view on Ralph Buckner Funeral Home's Facebook page during the service time or at a later time.
