VANCEBORO - Mrs. Beatrice Dudley Lewis, 94, went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Elmer Earl Lewis, on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Lewis, daughter of the late Vernon Edward and Lizzie Barrow Dudley, was born and raised in the Dudley's Crossroads community. She was a member of Palmetto Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilt making, and especially family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Elmer Earl Lewis.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Wiggins of Vanceboro and Dianne Drake of Norfolk, VA; two sons, Edward Lewis and wife, Melonie, of Bath, and Danny Lewis and wife, Connie Pilgreen, of Vanceboro; a brother, Lester Dudley of Durham; a sister, Giva Mayo of New Bern; twelve grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home Vanceboro.
