Beatrice Speight Honnet, longtime resident of Pamlico County and New Bern, passed away peacefully in her sleep at RiverPoint Crest Nursing Facility on March 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kelly and Myrtie Speight, husband Robert R. Honnet, daughter Janice Millns, son-in-law Tucker Millns, brother Thomas Speight and sister Jurene Anderson. She is survived by son Col. (ret) Randy Honnet and his wife Jane, grandsons Robert Honnet, Dale Millns, Christopher Millns, their families including 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Jeanette Hunnings and an extended family of nieces, nephews and their families.

Always interested in science, she donated her body to the ECU medical school.

A memorial service will be scheduled at Centenary United Methodist Church in the near future.

