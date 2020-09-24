1/1
Benny Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benny Harold Davis, 80, of 2392 Hwy 11 South, Kinston, NC died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home.
Benny was born November 19, 1939, at Deep Run, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn S. Davis; and his parents, Charlie W. Davis and Bertha T. Davis. Also, preceding are two brothers, Rodolph Davis and Horace Davis. Benny is survived by his daughter, Angela Davis. He is survived by a grandson, Joshua W. Davis and his wife Danielle. Josh and Danielle have a daughter, Morgan P. Davis.
Benny worked with The Sherwin Williams Co. in Kinston and transferred to New Bern, NC as manager at the age of 25. After several years in New Bern he moved back to the Kinston area and went into the Insurance Business, Real Estate and advertising. Benny loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was known as having the "Top of the Line" in everything he owned. He had lots of friends in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Garner Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, in memory of his wife, Carolyn Davis.
Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved