Benora Otellia Bell, 86, of 525 Webb Blvd., Havelock, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Viewing will be held on Saturday at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church, 5106 US Hwy. 70, the Mansfield Community, Morehead City. Interment will follow the service in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019