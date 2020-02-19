Bernadette Carol Liland

Bernadette Carol Liland, 75, of New Bern, passed away February 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held 6:00pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Liland; daughters, Shawn-Dell Wood (Patrick) of Bradenton, FL., Jo-El Misciagna (Michael) of Bridgewater, NJ; sisters, Idalean Hasenauer of Point Pleasant, PA, Joan Stewart (Barry) of Cumberland, OH and Maxine Stine (Edward) of Ormond Beach, FL; grandchildren, Morgan Nelson, Colton Lust, Malorrie Hartman, Alexander Misciagna and Izabella Misciagna; great granddaughter, Riley Quinn Lust; her faithful Companion, Bailey Rose.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Liland family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
