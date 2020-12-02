Betsy Jean Register Ipock, 74 of Cove City died November 30, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put her family first and made sure they were taken care of no matter her illness or any obstacles that she faced. She is predeceased by her sister, Patricia Worley.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde M. Ipock Jr., sons, Tony Ipock (Stacy) and Terry Ipock (Karen) both of Cove City; Brother, Rodney Register of Virginia Beach, VA; Half Sisters, Debbie and Sharon (Joe) both of Florida; grandchildren, Matthew Ipock, Samuel Ipock,Kristin Kosco (Nick), Kimberly Michelle Ipock; great grandchildren, Jace Kosco, Addison Kosco and Miles Whitney.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Ipock family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.