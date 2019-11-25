Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann (Scott) Belangia. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Ann Scott Belangia, 85, of Grantsboro, died Nov. 23, 2019 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.

She was born on the family farm in the Scott Town Community of Pamlico County where she and her brother, Bobby, worked alongside their parents harvesting crops, tending livestock, and raising vegetable gardens from an early age. After high school a career as a secretary led to her eventual retirement from Hatteras Yachts in New Bern and she remained lifelong friends with many of her colleagues. She was known as Betty, Mrs. Betty, Betty Ann, Mama, Granmama, and GranBetty across her community.

Betty is now resting peacefully in Heaven with her Lord and Savior as well as with her parents. Nathan & Ora Scott; brother, Bobby Scott; and husband, Albert Belangia.

She will live on in the hearts and minds of those who survive her: sons, Rodney Tripp, Ken Belangia, Mike Belangia, Steve Belangia, and Tim Belangia; daughters, Lynda Whitford, Bebee Pollet, and Kim Bell; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren with a 24th due in December; niece, Cindy Truesdale and nephew, Mike Scott.

She was a lifetime member of the New Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church and an active member of Arapahoe Free Will Baptist Church throughout her 60's and 70's. While she and Albert lived across the street from the church they were involved in many ministries and events, including the Bethlehem Christmas walk. Family members have fond memories on the banks of Dawson's Creek for the many years she and Albert lived there alongside her brother and in-laws. She and Albert spent many summers touring the country in their camper and could always be found hosting any number of guests for every holiday. Betty was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and at the hospice store. Her infectious laugh, beaming eyes, heart for Jesus, and love for her friends and family will be sorely missed.

The family will receive visitors at Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance, NC on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with a funeral to be held there at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow in the New Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund and mailed to 1903 Scott's Store Rd, Grantsboro, NC 28529.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



