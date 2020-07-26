Betty Bishop

New Bern - Betty Lou Fales Burnett Bishop, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020,at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC.
She is survived by her husband, John Bishop; son-in-law, Dr. Richard Lieber; sons, Allen Burnett of Wilmington, NC and Ty Burnett of Overton, NV; grandchildren, Cody Burnett of Nevada, Lilly Burnett and Holly Burnett of Maryland; cousins, Jim Wadley of California, Mildred Harrison of New Bern, and Betty Jo Rodgers of Pamlico. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Vienna Fales; her husband, Wayne Burnett; her brother, Charles (Jack) Fales; and her daughter, Jackie Lieber.
Betty was born in Wilmington, NC and at an early age moved to 1516 National Avenue in the Riverside community of New Bern. She attended Riverside Elementary and graduated from New Bern High School in 1949. She met and married Oliver Wayne Burnett of the USMC and resided with him at Georgia Tech while he obtained a degree in engineering. They moved to Gillette, WY where they established an oil business and raised their family. They moved to Las Vegas and in the early 1990s Betty moved back to New Bern to care for her parents.
After the death of her husband and parents, Betty moved into the Bishop Memorial Home on Middle Street in New Bern. In 2012, she became reacquainted with a childhood friend and fellow Riverside resident, John Bishop, who she eventually married in 2015, at Riverside United Methodist Church. They had three outstanding loving years until a number of mini-strokes sapped her of her strength in 2018. John always claimed she was the first girl he ever kissed and it was while playing "spin the bottle" on her front porch at the age of eight. She denied it.
Betty was much loved and will be missed by her family and especially her dear friend and caregiver, Alberta Mewborn of New Bern.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Clarks United Methodist Church with the Reverends Mike Register and Betty Jo Rodgers officiating. Social distancing and face masks will be appropriate.
