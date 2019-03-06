Betty Coleman Martin died peacefully on February 28, 2019, after 89 busy years. Born & raised in Richmond, VA, Betty was the beloved wife, companion, & fellow adventurer of the late Edwin Bishop Martin, Jr. She is survived by her loving children, Diane Raymond (Patrick), Edwin Martin, III (Beverly), grandchildren Kelly Arnold, Carson Arnold (Jennifer), Morgan Martin & Haley Martin, & great-grandchildren Kelsey, Kory, Nate, Dodge, Tess & Jane, as well as brother-in-law, Bobby Martin, sister-in-law Anna Martin, numerous nieces & nephews, and close step-grandchildren!
After raising their family in Richmond, Betty & Ed embarked on a life of adventure, starting successful businesses in New Bern, NC, Raleigh, NC & Virginia Beach, VA. Betty & Ed, always the avid boaters, bought their latest version of the "Tiny Wee-Wee" and regularly traveled the Intercoastal Waterway between New Bern & Key Largo, FL, where they would winter with friends.
Betty loved her always successful "junkets" to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, & Tunica where she could "play the odds". Before leaving Richmond, Betty was a regular visitor to Colonial Williamsburg, & she always enjoyed visiting & supporting our National Parks, especially Yellowstone. In her later years, Betty was an active resident of Sunrise of Severna Park, MD, playing bridge & going on almost daily excursions.
Visitation will be at Bennett Funeral Home in Chesterfield, VA on March 8, 2019 4-7 PM. The funeral will be March 9, 2019 at 10:00. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Betty & family request that donations be made in memory of Betty Martin to Colonial Williamsburg or the National Parks Foundation.
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019