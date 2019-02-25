KINSTON - Betty Jean Taft Bowser, 73, of 902 Doctors Dr., formerly of Dover, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Kinston.
Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence, in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019