Obituary

KINSTON - Betty Jean Taft Bowser, 73, of 902 Doctors Dr., formerly of Dover, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Kinston.

Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family will assemble at the residence, in preparation for the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close