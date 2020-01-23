Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lewis Wiley. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral services for Betty will be 2:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home with Rev. Danny French officiating. The family will receive friends 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service, and other times at the home of her daughter Connie Sawyer. Burial will follow at the Roberson Family Cemetery in Askin. Online condolences may be made at

Betty is survived by her children, Vicky Saulter, and husband Ronnie, of New Bern; William Ray Wiley, of Ernul; and Connie Sawyer, and husband Stephen, of Ernul. She also leaves behind her brothers, Charlie Buck Lewis, of Albuquerque, NM; David Lewis, of Greenville; Gary Lewis, of Belhaven; and Glen Lewis of Kinston; her sisters, Fay Hancock, of Pinnacle; Martha Whitford, of Ernul; . She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Rex Earl Casper, Jr.; Darrin Bean Casper; her great grandchildren, Ashlyn Robinson, Matthew Dylan Casper, Camden O'Neal Casper; her great great granddaughter, Avery Lyn Robinson; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed and never replaced.... she was one of a kind!

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Wiley Family.



ERNUL - Mrs. Betty Lewis Wiley, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Though born in Craven County, she grew up in the Arapahoe community in Pamlico County, before returning to Craven County when she married. Besides being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Betty always put her immediate family first. She also extended her love and generosity to other family and loved ones. She often said, "If you do right, you'll be right". Betty was employed by the DuPont plant in Kinston when it first opened in the 1950's and worked in many different departments. In the mid 1970's, she shattered the glass ceiling by becoming DuPont's first female instrument mechanic in the works-engineering department. Upon retirement, she was still the only woman in that department. After retirement, she and Milton traveled the country, making Las Vegas and Atlantic City their favorite destinations. She was a keen woman who worked hard, so she could play hard...relishing those memories for years to come. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jane and Luther Lewis; her husband of 63 years, Milton "Bean" Wiley; her brother, William Earl Lewis, and her sister, Minnie Areillo.Funeral services for Betty will be 2:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home with Rev. Danny French officiating. The family will receive friends 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service, and other times at the home of her daughter Connie Sawyer. Burial will follow at the Roberson Family Cemetery in Askin. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Betty is survived by her children, Vicky Saulter, and husband Ronnie, of New Bern; William Ray Wiley, of Ernul; and Connie Sawyer, and husband Stephen, of Ernul. She also leaves behind her brothers, Charlie Buck Lewis, of Albuquerque, NM; David Lewis, of Greenville; Gary Lewis, of Belhaven; and Glen Lewis of Kinston; her sisters, Fay Hancock, of Pinnacle; Martha Whitford, of Ernul; . She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Rex Earl Casper, Jr.; Darrin Bean Casper; her great grandchildren, Ashlyn Robinson, Matthew Dylan Casper, Camden O'Neal Casper; her great great granddaughter, Avery Lyn Robinson; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed and never replaced.... she was one of a kind!Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Wiley Family. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close