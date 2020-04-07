Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Gaskins Holton. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Gaskins Holton, 81, affectionately called "Mema," passed into her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at CourtYards Memory Care Unit in New Bern. She was born August 28, 1938, in New Bern to the late Donald Lee Gaskins and Lila Gray Jones Gaskins. She grew up in the Saints Delight community with her parents along with younger sister Linda and little brother Paul. Betty grew up in a community of love among many family members, cousins and friends. Betty married the love of her life on September 14, 1953, Shelton Holton of the Olympia community, and remained married to him 59 years until his death in 2013. She lived and raised her family in the Olympia community and was a life-long member of Broad Creek Christian Church, the Olympia Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and a past president of the New Bern Business and Professional Women's Organization. She always had a love and teaching attitude for the children of her community. In 1970, Betty and Shelton became owners & operators of Little Hands Day Care and Kids Kamp at Rollerland in New Bern, where she earned the name of "Mrs. Betty" and later "Mema", a name which followed her thru grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mema touched hundreds of children's lives thru learning, music and love at Little Hands Day Care and Kids Kamp at Rollerland. She deeply touched her grandchildren's lives with a love of Christ, music, travel and family gatherings. Mema loved to cook and needed no special occasion to have family and friends over for a meal and fellowship. She is survived by siblings, Linda Gaskins Manning (David) and Paul Gaskins (Linda). Also by her children, Dennis (Jeannie), Donald (Tammy) and Craig (Melissa); her grandchildren, Amy Holton Spence (Corey), Lauren Holton Cowell (Chad), Catherine Holton Decker (Jeff), Cameron Holton (Maddie), Brittany Holton, Luke Holton and Molly Holton; great-grandchildren, Colt Douglas Cowell, Cavan Dennis Cowell and Parker Mulligan Holton. Also, by many nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Lee and Lila Gray, and husband; Shelton Holton; allso by grandson Matthew and special niece Teresa Lynn. Special thanks to all those "angels" from CourtYards at Bern Village, 3HC Hospice Agency and special niece-care giver Tammy Manning Betty Lou Gaskins Holton, 81, affectionately called "Mema," passed into her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at CourtYards Memory Care Unit in New Bern. She was born August 28, 1938, in New Bern to the late Donald Lee Gaskins and Lila Gray Jones Gaskins. Special thanks to all those "angels" from CourtYards at Bern Village, 3HC Hospice Agency and special niece-care giver Tammy Manning Smith . They all made her final days on earth much more comfortable. Due to the Corona virus outbreak the family will schedule a memorial service at a later time. Fond memories of Betty (Mema) and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 3HC Hospice Agency or to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas in the name of Betty G. Holton. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 