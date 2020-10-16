1/
Betty Oneal Meadows
Betty Oneal Meadows, 79, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church of Belgrade, 561 Spring Hill Rd., Maysville. The funeral will follow at noon. Interment will follow in White Oak Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Alfred Walton of Norfolk, Va., Darryl L. Walton and Ceclia O. Walton, both of Jacksonville, Lynda E. Brimage of Raleigh, Phyllis Brimage and George Brimage, both of Trenton, Augustus Meadows of Raleigh and John Meadows of New Bern; siblings, Matthew Moore of Greenville, Horace Moore of Jacksonville, Lottie Harrell of Pollocksville, Frances Mattocks of Jacksonville, Odell Moore of Goldsboro, Herman Joyner of Belgrade, Helen Elliot of Jacksonville, Jimmy Moore of Jacksonville, Levy Moore of Pollocksville, Christine Taylor of Virginia Beach, Va., Albert Joyner of Belgrade, Richard Moore of Baton Rouge, La., Cleo Whiteside of Richlands and Clarenda McKnight of Clinton, Md.; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church of Belgrade
OCT
17
Funeral
12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
