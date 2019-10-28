NEW BERN - Betty Zara "Zee" Faulkner, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband James Patrick Faulkner. A service of remembrance and celebration of her life, followed by a catered reception in the Family Life Center, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Havelock. A burial service will be conducted Monday at the Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville with family and invited guests. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019