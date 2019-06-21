Beverly Bell Eckloff, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Beverly was born in Oriental to Lewis and Golda Bell on December 1, 1945.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 32 years, Melvin Joseph Eckloff, and her father and mother.

Beverly is survived by her children, Timothy Joseph Eckloff (Janice), and Chance Melvin Eckloff; sister,

Glenda Bell Golanda; brother, Lewis "Buddy" Bell; two grandchildren, Jessica Eckloff McDaniel (Layton) and Timothy Joseph Eckloff Jr.; and great-grandchild, Jayden Shane Eckloff.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22nd at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oriental Cemetery. A

celebration of life will follow the interment at Brantley's Restaurant in Oriental.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested making a memorial contribution to your .

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations, Alliance.

