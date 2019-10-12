Billie Jean Gillikin Daw

ARAPAHOE-Billie Jean Gillikin Daw, 89, of Arapahoe passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.

She is a member of Arapahoe FWB Church. Billie retired from TexasGulf as a statistician.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Mamie Gillikin; brothers, John G. and Thomas Gillikin; sister, Dorothy Bernatitus; step-sons, Elbert D. Daw Jr. and Joe B. Daw; and on Oct. 2 nd her husband, Elbert D. Daw.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Daw Roberts and husband, Mead; sister, Susan "Tootsie" Chenowith; sister-in-law's, Lynne Gillikin, Donna Gillikin and Betty Daw Sawyer; two grandchildren, Kristin Roberts (Shawn) and Ciara Roberts Phillips (Blake); two great-grandchildren, Tenley and Zayden Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15 th at Arapahoe Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. David Cauley officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Paul Cemetery, Arapahoe.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, 7907 Buck Deans Rd., Middlesex, NC 27557.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

