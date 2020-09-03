1/
Billy C. Smith Sr.
Billy C. Smith Sr., 78, of New Bern, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his residence.
A walk through viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 on the grounds of the New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, 885 Hwy. 306 N., Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook page.
He is survived by two daughters, Tianya Jones and Michelle Boomer both of Bayboro; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs will be limited. Please bring your chair, umbrella and water.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
