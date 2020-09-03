Billy C. Smith Jr., 38, of New Bern, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his residence.

A walk through viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 on the grounds of the New Bern Eastern MB Association Headquarters, 885 Hwy. 306 N., Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery. The service may be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook page.

He is survived by his sons, Treyvon Smith of Virginia and Kalel Smith of New Bern; two sisters, Tianya Jones and Michelle Boomer both of Bayboro.

Masks are required. Chairs will be limited. Please bring your chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



