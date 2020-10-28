1/
Billy Carson
NEW BERN - Billy Joseph Carson, 73, died Oct. 23, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern followed by interment. Masks required.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Carson of the home; children, Bridgette Carson of New Bern, Brian Carson of Prince George's County, Maryland, Brandon Carson of Hampton, Georgia, Benjamin Carson of White Plains, Maryland.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.

