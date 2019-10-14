Billy Eugene Stephenson, born June 10, 1962, of Lowland, NC died Friday, October 11, 2019, at the age of 57.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Binkley.
He is survived by his father, Richard (Betty); son, Billy Eugene Stephenson II (Jocelyn); brothers, Ricky, James (Rita), Nick, and Dail (Jennifer); sister, Millie; grandchildren, Cash, Freddy and Maddox; niece, Greta Block; nephews, Bruce and Joshua Block.
He had a positive life that was constantly contagious with laughter and joy.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
