VANCEBORO - Mr. Billy Joe McCullough, 85, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 PM in Celestial Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Robert Worthington and Rev. Brent Manning. The family will receive friends prior to and following the graveside service.
Mr. McCullough was a native of Rutherford County, Tennessee and had served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from DuPont following years of service and was a charter member of West Vanceboro Church of God.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys McCullough; and two brothers.
He is survived by his sister, Minnie Worthington and husband, Robert, of Vanceboro; two brothers, Frank McCullough of Murfreesboro, TN and Charles McCullough and wife, Bertha of San Antonio, TX.
Memorials may be made to the West Vanceboro Church of God, P.O.Box 486, Vanceboro, North Carolina 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
