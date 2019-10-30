Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Wilson Hodges. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Visitation 1:00 PM Dover United Methodist Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Dover United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Billy Wilson Hodges, 90, of Dover passed away Saturday, October 26 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home of Kinston. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilson and Mavis Hodges and a brother Bobbie Hodges. He was a graduate of the class of 1948 of Dover High School and upon graduation he entered the United States Navy where he served for four years during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Dover United Methodist Church. He and his wife farmed in Craven County for 25 years until his retirement in 1991. During his farming years he held positions on Lenoir/Jones/Craven Drainage District, the Soil and Water Conservation Service and the Farm Service Agency Board of Craven County.

Billy is survived by his wife of 59 years Louise Hughes Hodges; daughters Theresa Hodges of Dover, Kathryn Perkins and husband Troy of Winterville, NC; son James "Jim" Hodges and wife Karin of Creedmoor, NC; four grandchildren Emily Perkins Hudson and husband Josh and Elizabeth Perkins all of Winterville, NC; Seth Hodges and Rebecca Hodges of Creedmoor, NC; sisters Sue Hodges Wilkinson and husband Dr. Robert "Bob" of Winston-Salem, NC and Linda Hodges Hicks of Raleigh; sister-in-law Ann Hughes McColl and husband Merrill of Rexford, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his caregivers throughout the years, especially Annette Gibbs, the COACH Program of the Veteran's Administration and to all the staff and caregivers of the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston, NC.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm at Dover United Methodist Church, Dover, NC with Pastor Clint White officiating. Visitation will be at the home at other times. A private burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Dover United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Dover, NC 28526 or the Dover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Dover, NC 28526.

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to

DOVER - Billy Wilson Hodges, 90, of Dover passed away Saturday, October 26 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home of Kinston. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilson and Mavis Hodges and a brother Bobbie Hodges. He was a graduate of the class of 1948 of Dover High School and upon graduation he entered the United States Navy where he served for four years during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Dover United Methodist Church. He and his wife farmed in Craven County for 25 years until his retirement in 1991. During his farming years he held positions on Lenoir/Jones/Craven Drainage District, the Soil and Water Conservation Service and the Farm Service Agency Board of Craven County.Billy is survived by his wife of 59 years Louise Hughes Hodges; daughters Theresa Hodges of Dover, Kathryn Perkins and husband Troy of Winterville, NC; son James "Jim" Hodges and wife Karin of Creedmoor, NC; four grandchildren Emily Perkins Hudson and husband Josh and Elizabeth Perkins all of Winterville, NC; Seth Hodges and Rebecca Hodges of Creedmoor, NC; sisters Sue Hodges Wilkinson and husband Dr. Robert "Bob" of Winston-Salem, NC and Linda Hodges Hicks of Raleigh; sister-in-law Ann Hughes McColl and husband Merrill of Rexford, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his caregivers throughout the years, especially Annette Gibbs, the COACH Program of the Veteran's Administration and to all the staff and caregivers of the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston, NC.Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm at Dover United Methodist Church, Dover, NC with Pastor Clint White officiating. Visitation will be at the home at other times. A private burial will be held.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Dover United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Dover, NC 28526 or the Dover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Dover, NC 28526.Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close