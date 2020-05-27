Blake Vane Baker, 75, of Brooklyn, N.Y., a native of Maysville, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence.
A walk thru viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, St. Luke AME Zion Church, 91 Main St., Maysville. Interment will follow in White Oak Cemetery.
Due to the Coronavirus it is strongly recommended that entities and individuals engaging in the exempted activity of a funeral follow the recommendations to promote social distancing to reduce transmission.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
