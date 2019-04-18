SEA LEVEL - Master GySgt. Bob Fetzer, USMC, (Ret), 80, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with military honors will be held at Amariah Garner Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City.
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019