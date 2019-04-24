Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Auldon Blanton St.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Auldon Blanton Sr., 81, of New Bern went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Bobby was born on December 30, 1937 in Evergreen, NC. He was the second of seven children born to Bruce and Elise Blanton. Bobby is survived by two sons, Michael R. Blanton and wife Angie of New Bern and David L. Blanton and daughter-in-love, Donna Gore of New Bern, three grandsons, Brian Blanton of Woodbridge, VA, Dylan Blanton and Dustin Blanton of New Bern and one granddaughter, Lydia Blanton of New Bern, five sisters and one brother. Bobby is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Iris Faye Cuthrell Blanton and his eldest son, Bobby Auldon Blanton, Jr.

Bobby entered the US Army at the age of seventeen and spent the next twenty-two years enjoying many adventures particularly while working as a member of the White House Transportation Corps serving under presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford. There are no words to express what a special man and wonderful father, father-in-law and grandfather Bobby was or how deeply he was loved by so many. Bobby was a loving, dedicated and hardworking man who was always willing to help others. He cherished every moment he was able to spend with his grandsons and his "little girl" and got into lots of mischief with them.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, at 11 am at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Leroy Alligood officiating. Burial will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home from 6pm – 8pm on Thursday, April 25 and at other times at the home of Bobby's son Michael in New Bern.

Online condolences can be made at

Arrangements trusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bobby Auldon Blanton Sr., 81, of New Bern went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019.Bobby was born on December 30, 1937 in Evergreen, NC. He was the second of seven children born to Bruce and Elise Blanton. Bobby is survived by two sons, Michael R. Blanton and wife Angie of New Bern and David L. Blanton and daughter-in-love, Donna Gore of New Bern, three grandsons, Brian Blanton of Woodbridge, VA, Dylan Blanton and Dustin Blanton of New Bern and one granddaughter, Lydia Blanton of New Bern, five sisters and one brother. Bobby is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Iris Faye Cuthrell Blanton and his eldest son, Bobby Auldon Blanton, Jr.Bobby entered the US Army at the age of seventeen and spent the next twenty-two years enjoying many adventures particularly while working as a member of the White House Transportation Corps serving under presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford. There are no words to express what a special man and wonderful father, father-in-law and grandfather Bobby was or how deeply he was loved by so many. Bobby was a loving, dedicated and hardworking man who was always willing to help others. He cherished every moment he was able to spend with his grandsons and his "little girl" and got into lots of mischief with them.The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, at 11 am at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Leroy Alligood officiating. Burial will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home from 6pm – 8pm on Thursday, April 25 and at other times at the home of Bobby's son Michael in New Bern.Online condolences can be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Arrangements trusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close